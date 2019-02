× Business Journal Report (8-16-12)

In business news for Thursday, August 16th, 2012 — the former Northridge Mall site is on the market again and in the midst of a foreclosure lawsuit form one of its largest creditors.

Additionally, American Pasturization Company is opening a new facility in Sacramento, California. The Wauwatosa firm specializes in high-pressure food processing — a method used to make food safe by warding off bacterial contamination.