Milwaukee Irish Fest draws large crowd

MILWAUKEE --- The 32nd Annual Milwaukee Irish Fest wrapped up Sunday, August 19th. Crowds had the opportunity to see exciting performances including the Glencastle Irish Dancers. One of this year's highlights was the Bluegrass Music Showcase. "We're showcasing Bluegrass because it has its roots in Northern Ireland, and when the people came and settled in Appalachian and Kentucky, they brought their music with them. So, we're showing the similarities between what is considered American roots music as well as Bluegrass music," said President of Milwaukee Irish Fest, Donna Brady.

There was also a genealogy area for people who wanted to learn more about their family history. "We've been trying to find out about it on our computer at home, but here at Irish Fest of course, they have lots of extra ways for us to find information, and this Irish booth right here was just a great help to me to plant some seeds we can research further at home," said Patricia McCleary Groth who attended Irish Fest. Organizers say there were more than 4,000 volunteers helping with the event.