Experts believe Wisconsin will be true battleground state in Election 2012

WISCONSIN -- The RNC and DNC have wrapped up, and there are officially less than two months left until voters take to the polls in the 2012 presidential election. Will Wisconsin be a true battleground state -- one that both Mitt Romney and President Barack Obama feel they can win in November? There are new signs both Republicans and Democrats will be putting up a real fight for the state's 10 electoral votes.

The chairman of Romney's Wisconsin campaign Ted Kanavas says the state is "in play" for the presidential election. The two most recent polls taken in August showed a virtual dead heat between Romney and Obama in Wisconsin.

"This will be definitely one of the nine or 10 states in the country described as the battleground states where this election will be won or lost," Kanavas said.

Over the weekend, the Romney campaign began broadcasting TV ads in Wisconsin -- showing they're willing to spend money.

Maybe more important than money is a candidate's time. Both Rep. Paul Ryan (Romney's running mate) and Vice President Joe Biden have visits to Wisconsin planned for this week.

UW-Milwaukee Professor of Governmental Affairs Mordecai Lee says there are two ways to look at it.

"We are in play. In other words, they're really going to slug it out here, and that's good news for Wisconsin voters," Lee said.

Lee says there is another more strategic explanation: "Sometimes in football, you appear to do something, but you're doing something else. In other words -- you line up for a punt but then you run for the yardage to make first down. It's possible what Romney's doing is kind of a feint. That he's not going to spend a lot of money or time here, but what he wants is for Obama to think he is. In other words, for Obama to spend time and money here," Lee said.

Monday, September 10th, the acting U.S. Commerce Secretary Rebecca Blank was in Milwaukee touting President Obama's record on the economy.

Blank and Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett say President Obama's policies have strengthened the economy by cutting taxes for the middle class, supporting manufacturing and encouraging investment and promoting U.S. exports.

"The President took the bold step of saving General Motors. If we want to stay at the front of the innovation, we have to have production located nearby," Blank said.

"It's a very stark contrast. The President has failed. Governor Romney has to be given an opportunity to get this turned around and if he does, he's going to get it done," Kanavas said.