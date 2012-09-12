× Brewers announce 2013 schedule, Opening Day April 1st

MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Brewers have announced the schedule for the 2013 season, the 44th season for the Club in Major League Baseball.

CLICK HERE for the 2013 schedule via the Milwaukee Brewers website.

The team will open 2013 at home against the Colorado Rockies on Monday, April 1, the start of a six-game, seven-day homestand at Miller Park. The team will then travel to Chicago to play the Cubs for three games, April 8 – 10, and to St. Louis for three games with the Cardinals, April 12 – 14.

The Brewers Interleague schedule will feature two-game sets with the Texas Rangers, May 7 – 8 at Miller Park and August 13 – 14 in Texas. Back-to-back two-game series with the Minnesota Twins will take place May 27 – 28 at Miller Park and May 29 – 30 at Target Field.

Two firsts will take place for the Brewers in 2013 Interleague Play. The Oakland Athletics will make their first ever visit to Miller Park, scheduled for June 3 – 5. The Brewers and Athletics have not met since the 2002 season in Oakland. The Brewers will also make their first trip to Seattle since 1997 and their first ever visit to Safeco Park to face the Mariners from August 9 – 11. The Mariners visited Miller Park in 2010 and 2004.

A former National League Central rival, the Houston Astros, will welcome the Brewers back to Minute Maid Park for three games, June 18 – 20. The Astros will join the American League West for the 2013 season, becoming the first team since the 1998 Brewers to switch leagues. The Brewers will close Interleague play at Miller Park against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim for a weekend series, set for August 30 – September 1.

The Brewers longest homestand of 2013 will be 10 games and will see the Brewers face National League Central Division foes Cincinnati (September 13 – 15), Chicago (September 16 – 19) and St. Louis (September 20 – 22). The Brewers will also have a nine-game homestand against Pittsburgh (April 29 – May 1), St. Louis (May 2 – 5) and Texas (May 7 -8).

The team will have one 10-game road trip during 2013 that will take place in Cincinnati (May 10 – 12), Pittsburgh (May 13 – 16) and St. Louis (May 17 – 19). Two nine-game road trips are also on the schedule. The first will take place in Miami (June 10 – 12), Cincinnati (June 14 – 16) and Houston (June 18 – 20), and the second will take place in San Francisco (August 5 – 8), Seattle (August 9 – 11) and Texas (August 13 – 14).

The Brewers will play at home on Memorial Day, May 27 vs. Minnesota, and on Labor Day, September 2 vs. Pittsburgh.

The Brewers will also play a pair of exhibition games before the start of the season at Miller Park against the Chicago White Sox. The two teams will meet Friday, March 29 at 7:10 p.m. and Saturday, March 30 at 1:10 p.m.

Weekday night games at Miller Park will start at 7:10 p.m. Weekday day games in April and May will start at 12:10 p.m. (except Memorial Day which is a 1:10 p.m. start) while all Sunday games and weekday day games in June – September will start at 1:10 p.m. Saturday home game times will be announced at a later date.

All game dates and times are subject to change and road game times will be announced at a later date.