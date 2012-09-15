Milwaukee River Challenge attracts 700+ rowers, thousands of spectators

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Rowers from around the Midwest spent the day competing in what organizers are calling the largest Milwaukee River Challenge ever. More than 700 rowers in 140 boats competed Saturday, September 15 in race that is known not only for it's urban course, but it's challenges,

"We have 18 bridges on the Milwaukee river, bridges themselves present

an exceptional level of difficulty because you can;t pass underneath them,

they are pretty narrow," says race organizer Alyssa Remington.

The challenge, which brings thousands to the banks of the river throughout the city, has seen an explosion in the sport over the years. This years race attracted 78 junior teams, and 62 collegiate/club entries.

One of those with the best views of the day, Milwaukee School of Engineering captain Jonathan Allen.

"It's very different from the water. You to see all the buildings that you can't see. It's different but its nice."