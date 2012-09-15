Winter weather advisory issued for majority of SE WI through 6 a.m. Monday

Milwaukee River Challenge attracts 700+ rowers, thousands of spectators

Posted 5:13 pm, September 15, 2012, by , Updated at 05:16PM, September 15, 2012
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MILWAUKEE -- Rowers from around the Midwest spent the day competing in what organizers are calling the largest Milwaukee River Challenge ever.  More than 700 rowers in 140 boats competed Saturday, September 15 in race that is known not only for it's urban course, but it's challenges,

"We have 18 bridges on the Milwaukee river, bridges themselves present
an exceptional level of difficulty because you can;t pass underneath them,
they are pretty narrow," says race organizer Alyssa Remington.

The challenge, which brings thousands to the banks of the river throughout the city, has seen an explosion in the sport over the years.  This years race attracted 78 junior teams, and 62 collegiate/club entries.

One of those with the best views of the day, Milwaukee School of Engineering captain Jonathan Allen.

"It's very different from the water.  You to see all the buildings that you can't see.  It's different but its nice."

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.