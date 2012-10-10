× Kelly Rindfleisch to plead to one felony

MADISON (AP) — One of Gov. Scott Walker’s former top aides has agreed to plead to one felony misconduct charge in a deal with Milwaukee County prosecutors.

Kelly Rindfleisch is set to stand trial Monday, October 15th on four counts of felony misconduct in office. Prosecutors have accused her of doing campaign work while she was supposed to be serving as Walker’s deputy chief of staff during his stint as Milwaukee County executive.

Rindfleisch’s attorney, Franklyn Gimbel, released the plea bargain Wednesday, October 10th. The deal calls for Rindfleisch to plead to one of the counts.

Prosecutors have agreed to drop the remaining charges and seek no fines or forfeitures. They also have agreed to recommend she serve probation and an unspecified time in jail.

A hearing on the deal is set for Thursday, October 11th.