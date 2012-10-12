Winter weather advisory issued for majority of SE WI starting 3 a.m. Sunday

Colorado theater shooting suspect faces new charges

James Holmes Mug Shot

(CNN) — A Colorado judge has approved 14 more attempted murder charges against the man accused of killing 12 people at a theater in July.

James Holmes, 24, allegedly barged into a theater in Aurora, Colorado, and opened fire on the audience as they watched “The Dark Knight Rises.” With the approval of the new charges Thursday, he now faces 152 charges, including murder and weapons offenses.

Fifty-eight people were injured in the July 20 shooting.

Holmes, a former neuroscience graduate student at the University of Colorado, was arrested the night of the rampage. He was wearing body armor and had a cache of weapons, police said.

He is expected to be back in court on October 25 for a hearing about whether police investigators leaked information about the case.

