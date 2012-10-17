× Bucks to rest rookie John Henson after knee injury

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks rookie forward John Henson will be held out of practice for about two weeks after suffering a left knee sprain and bone bruise in Tuesday’s preseason loss to Chicago.

The Bucks said Wednesday, October 17th that Henson will be limited to non-impact activity as he recovers.

The 6-foot-11 Henson was the 14th overall selection in the draft. In three years at North Carolina, he averaged 10.3 points and 8.1 rebounds in 109 career games. He’s the Tar Heels’ all-time leader in blocks per game (2.56) and ranks second in total blocks (279).

The team also said center Ekpe Udoh has returned to practice after missing two games with a left knee strain. He’s probable for Thursday’s game against Memphis.