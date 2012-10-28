Baraboo woman killed in three-vehicle crash in Town of Waupun

Winter weather advisory issued for majority of SE WI starting 3 a.m. Sunday

Posted 5:05 pm, October 28, 2012, by , Updated at 09:22PM, October 28, 2012
TOWN OF WAUPUN — Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s officials say a 50-year-old woman from Baraboo was killed in a three-vehicle accident on State Highway 26 on Sunday, October 28th.

Officials say the accident happened just before 1:30 p.m. about a quarter-mile north of Willow Creek Road.

Officials say the woman was headed northbound when her vehicle crossed the center line and collided with a southbound semi/tractor trailer. The woman then lost control of her vehicle, and collided with a van headed southbound.

The woman was taken by Flight for Life to the hospital, where she later died.

The driver of the semi — a 43-yea-old man from Green Bay was not injured.

There were six occupants in the southbound van — three of which suffered minor injuries.

Officials say this incident remains under investigation. Names of those involved have not yet been released.

