Mark Klipstein joins FOX6 WakeUp to provide and I-94 construction update.
Mark Klipstein provides an I-94 construction update
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
A look at the upcoming construction that could impact your commute
-
Construction update: All look at the upcoming construction that could impact your commute
-
Traffic Update: A look at the upcoming construction that could impact your commute
-
Attention drivers: This upcoming construction could impact your commute
-
Attention drivers: A look at the upcoming construction that could impact your commute
-
-
I-94 North-South Project: The upcoming construction that could impact your commute
-
Attention drivers: This upcoming construction could impact your commute
-
Attention drivers: A look at the upcoming construction that could impact your commute
-
Attention drivers: A look at upcoming construction that could impact your commute
-
Massive pileup: 40 vehicles, including 7 semis, involved in wreck on I-94 in Eau Claire County
-
-
Traffic Alert: A look at the upcoming construction that could impact your commute
-
Traveling this Thanksgiving? A look at the construction that could impact your commute
-
December 6