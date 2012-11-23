Cold temps welcomed by ski hills in southeast Wisconsin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SLINGER -- While the cold temperatures and brisk winds might not be welcomed by holiday shoppers, they are putting smiles on the faces of those who run and operate ski hills in southeast Wisconsin.

At Little Switzerland in Slinger, the snow machines are going full tilt and beginning to cover the grassy hills with the man-made variety of snow.

"It's always really exciting when we can make snow, especially early in the season like this," said Rick Schmitz, co-owner of Little Switzerland.

Ten machines use water and air pressure to blast snow across the hills. Little Switzerland is operating under new ownership and underwent a massive makeover. That means for the first time in five years, the resort will soon be open to the public.

"We're going to have at least a foot of snow, it'll be groomed out, it will be ready to go," said Mike Schmitz.