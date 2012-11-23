Winter weather advisory issued for majority of SE WI starting 3 a.m. Sunday

Cold temps welcomed by ski hills in southeast Wisconsin

Posted 3:36 pm, November 23, 2012, by , Updated at 10:21PM, November 23, 2012
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

SLINGER -- While the cold temperatures and brisk winds might not be welcomed by holiday shoppers, they are putting smiles on the faces of those who run and operate ski hills in southeast Wisconsin.

At Little Switzerland in Slinger, the snow machines are going full tilt and beginning to cover the grassy hills with the man-made variety of snow.

"It's always really exciting when we can make snow, especially early in the season like this," said Rick Schmitz, co-owner of Little Switzerland.

Ten machines use water and air pressure to blast snow across the hills. Little Switzerland is operating under new ownership and underwent a massive makeover. That means for the first time in five years, the resort will soon be open to the public.

"We're going to have at least a foot of snow, it'll be groomed out, it will be ready to go," said Mike Schmitz.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.