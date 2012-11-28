Gino talks Lindsay Lohan and Anne Hathaway

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video Gino Salomone talks about his negative reviews of Lindsay Lohan's new Elizabeth Taylor movie, and Anne Hathaway's new haircut for her role in Les Miserables. Filed in: News Topics: Gino Salomone Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Email

