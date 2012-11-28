Winter weather advisory issued for majority of SE WI starting 3 a.m. Sunday

Gino talks Lindsay Lohan and Anne Hathaway

Posted 11:54 am, November 28, 2012
Gino Salomone talks about his negative reviews of Lindsay Lohan's new Elizabeth Taylor movie, and Anne Hathaway's new haircut for her role in Les Miserables.

