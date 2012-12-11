Tips for creating a restaurant style dish from your home

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video Mike Kischer and John Ludwig with the Cheesecake Factory join FOX6 WakeUp to show you how to create a restaurant style dish for the holidays from the comfort of your home. The Cheesecake Factory’s: Crispy Crab Wontons 4 oz. Cream Cheese

1 oz. Sweet and Sour Chili Sauce*

1-1/2 tsps. Mustard

1 tsp. . Chili Garlic Paste*

1 tsp. Lemon Juice

1/2 tsp. Granulated Sugar

4 oz. Crab Meat

2 oz. Sliced Water Chestnuts, minced*

1 oz. Green Onions, finely chopped

1 oz. Mozzarella Cheese, grated

1 oz. Fontina Cheese, grated

1 oz. Panko Breadcrumbs

25 ea. Small Square Wonton Wrappers (approximately 3-1/2”) Place the cream cheese, Sweet and sour chili sauce, mustard, chili garlic paste, lemon juice, and granulated sugar into a mixing bowl. Fold the ingredients together until thoroughly combined.

Add the crab meat, minced water chestnuts and chopped green onions into the bowl. Continue folding the ingredients together until thoroughly combined.

Sprinkle the mozzarella cheese, fontina cheese and panko breadcrumbs into the bowl and over the other ingredients and continue folding gently until thoroughly and evenly combined.

Place the wonton skins onto a clean work surface or cutting board. Place a 1/2 oz. of filling onto the center of each wrapper. Lift the bottom and top flat edges of the wrapper up over the filling. Pinch the center sections of the top and bottom edges tightly together. Lift the left and right flat edges of the wrapper up over the filling. Carefully pinch the center sections of the left and right flat edges tightly together with the pinched center section of the top and bottom edges. When done correctly, the edges will remain slightly open at the 4 corner points, forming a “flowerlike” shape.

Pour a generous amount of vegetable oil into a sauce pot or deep frying pan/skillet and the heat oil to 350°F. Carefully place the wontons (a few at a time) into the hot oil and fry them until they become golden brown and crispy.

Arrange the crispy crab wontons onto a serving platter with extra sweet and sour chili sauce on the side for dipping.

Serves: 4-6 people Filed in: Interviews Topics: Cheesecake Factory, John Ludwig, Mike Kischer Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Email

