Wine and dine your guests this holiday season. Mike Nedeau from Indulge Restaurant joins FOX6 WakeUp with a few great wines and the food to pair with them.
Mike Nedeau joins FOX6 WakeUp with delicious wine pairings
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Hosting a party? Some holiday recipes that are sure to be a hit
-
Impress your guests this holiday season with some cider and food pairings
-
Warm up as the snow falls: Mixing up some hot winter cocktails
-
Holiday shopping made easy: A look at some Wisconsin-themed holiday gifts
-
Warm up with soups and stews: Check out this recipe for wild mushroom beef stew
-
-
Monarch Lounge is hosting holiday trivia along with festive cocktails
-
It’s National Bagel Day! A look at the options at Gouda Girls
-
Police release images of ‘persons of interest’ in Jussie Smollett attack
-
Flashback Friday: A look at cell phones before the iPhone
-
TMZ: Miranda Lambert dumps salad on woman during argument in restaurant
-
-
Easy and delicious: Valentine’s Day recipes that are sure to be a hit
-
February issue of MKE Lifestyle Magazine is now on store shelves
-
A look at all the cool tech from the Consumer Electronics Show