Dodge Co. roadways hazardous because of drifting snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DODGE CO. -- While the blizzard warning has passed, the roadways in Dodge County are worse on Friday, December 21st than they were during the height of the storm on Thursday.

FOX6 News spoke with Dodge County Sheriff Todd Nehls. He says there have been dozens more accidents throughout the county on Friday. He says there are literally dozens of trucks and cars in ditches. Nehls says Highway E outside of Horicon actually looks like a car graveyard.

Sheriff Nehls is urging drivers to stay off the roads if possible. He says most rural roads are still closed because the county crews are having such difficulty keeping the main roads free of snow. Blowing and drifting of snow is the biggest culprit -- creating little mountains of snow on the roadways.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.