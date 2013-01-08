Winter weather advisory issued for majority of SE WI starting 3 a.m. Sunday

Germantown man arrested for operating an ATV while intoxicated

Posted 11:06 am, January 8, 2013, by , Updated at 08:46PM, January 8, 2013
WASHINGTON CO. — A 26-year-old Germantown man was arrested on January 7th for operating an ATV while intoxicated.  

A Washington County Sheriff’s deputy observed the man driving on Appleton Ave. near Meeker Hill Rd in the Village of Germantown.  The man was crossing the center line at about 40 mph. 

As the man pulled into the yard of his residence, the deputy approached him and observed signs of alcohol impairment. 

After field sobriety tests, the man was arrested.  A small amount of marijuana was also found on the man.

The man was booked into the Washington County Jail on the drug charge as he has prior drug convictions.  He is also currently on Probation for Possession of Narcotics.

