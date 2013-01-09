Live: Vigil for victims of Aurora, Illinois mass shooting
Winter weather advisory issued for majority of SE WI starting 3 a.m. Sunday

75-year-old woman dies in car crash on I-894/43 at Loomis Rd.

Posted 2:46 pm, January 9, 2013, by , Updated at 08:42PM, January 9, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MILWAUKEE (WITI) — A 75-year-old woman died in a one-car crash on eastbound I-894/43 at Loomis Rd. on Wednesday, January 9th. On Thursday, officials identified the woman killed as Darlene Lightfuss. 

The vehicle driven by the woman went off the road and struck a tree just before 1:30 p.m. 

All eastbound lanes were closed for emergency personnel to access the victim and for detectives to begin the crash scene investigation.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.