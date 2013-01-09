× 75-year-old woman dies in car crash on I-894/43 at Loomis Rd.

MILWAUKEE (WITI) — A 75-year-old woman died in a one-car crash on eastbound I-894/43 at Loomis Rd. on Wednesday, January 9th. On Thursday, officials identified the woman killed as Darlene Lightfuss.

The vehicle driven by the woman went off the road and struck a tree just before 1:30 p.m.

All eastbound lanes were closed for emergency personnel to access the victim and for detectives to begin the crash scene investigation.

