17-year-old charged in officer-involved shooting incident

MILWAUKEE (WITI) — 17-year-old Breon Eskridge of Milwaukee has been charged in connection with an officer-involved shooting incident on Sunday, January 6th.

Eskridge faces one count of attempted robbery, armed (threat of force).

The criminal complaint in the case indicates a police detective was behind an apartment building picking up trash on Sunday, when Eskridge approached him, pointed a black pistol at him and demanded “give me everything you got — give me everything!”

Fearing for his safety, the detective drew his off-duty gun and fired four shots at Eskridge, who was running from the scene.

The detective then drove to a police station and reported the incident. On his way back to the scene, the detective noticed Eskridge being loaded into an ambulance outside of a convenience store on Atkinson Ave.

Miguel Alsuwailih was working behind the cash register on Sunday night when the suspect ran into the store.

“He just walks right in like he was in a hurry, by himself. He’s got his hand over his stomach. He’s like ‘Miguel, help me. I’m shot,’ and I’m thinking it’s a joke because I don’t see no blood, and he’s walking over to me saying ‘Miguel, I need to talk to you. I’m shot,’ and he lifts up his shirt and there’s two bullet holes. I’m like, ‘I’m going to call 911,’ and he says ‘don’t call police. I need a doctor but no police.’ I’m trying to restrain him because now he’s trying to run. He said ‘I’m going to jail.’ I said ‘man, you’re going to die. Don’t worry about jail now!'” Alsuwailih said.

When interviewed by officials at Children’s Hospital, Eskridge admitted to attempting to rob the detective, but said he used a black BB gun after first telling officials he used a brick — not a gun.

Eskridge reportedly told officials if it had been a real gun, he would have shot back at the detective, saying “I’m gonna defend myself.”

If convicted, Eskridge faces as much as $50,000 in fines or a maximum of 20 years in prison, or both.