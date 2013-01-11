Ryan Luck discusses upcoming Zoo Interchange construction

Ryan Luck joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the upcoming Zoo Interchange construction.
Monday, January 14th:
- A single lane will be closed during the day Bluemound Rd EB & WB at Hwy 100 for utility work.
- A single lane will be closed overnight I-94 EB & WB at Hwy 100 for utility boring work.
Tuesday, January 15th:
- A single lane will be closed during the day Bluemound Rd EB & WB at Hwy 100 for utility work.
- A single lane will be closed overnight Wisconsin Ave EB & WB at 95th St for sign installation.
- The US45 NB exit ramp will be closed overnight to Wisconsin Ave/Bluemound Rd for sign installation.
Wednesday, January 16th:
- A single lane will be closed during the day Bluemound Rd EB & WB at Hwy 100 for utility work.
- A single lane will be closed overnight Wisconsin Ave EB & WB at 95th St for sign installation.
- The US45 NB exit ramp will be closed overnight to Wisconsin Ave/Bluemound Rd for sign installation.
Thursday, January 17 & Friday, January 18th:
- A single lane will be closed during the day Bluemound Rd EB & WB at Hwy 100 for utility work.