Ryan Luck discusses upcoming Zoo Interchange construction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video Ryan Luck joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the upcoming Zoo Interchange construction. Monday, January 14th: A single lane will be closed during the day Bluemound Rd EB & WB at Hwy 100 for utility work.

A single lane will be closed overnight I-94 EB & WB at Hwy 100 for utility boring work. Tuesday, January 15th: A single lane will be closed during the day Bluemound Rd EB & WB at Hwy 100 for utility work.

A single lane will be closed overnight Wisconsin Ave EB & WB at 95th St for sign installation.

The US45 NB exit ramp will be closed overnight to Wisconsin Ave/Bluemound Rd for sign installation. Wednesday, January 16th: A single lane will be closed during the day Bluemound Rd EB & WB at Hwy 100 for utility work.

A single lane will be closed overnight Wisconsin Ave EB & WB at 95th St for sign installation.

The US45 NB exit ramp will be closed overnight to Wisconsin Ave/Bluemound Rd for sign installation. Thursday, January 17 & Friday, January 18th: A single lane will be closed during the day Bluemound Rd EB & WB at Hwy 100 for utility work.

