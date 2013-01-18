U.S. Appeals Court upholds Wisconsin’s Act 10 in its entirety

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON (WITI) -- The United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit entered a decision on Friday, January 18th upholding 2011 Wisconsin Act 10 in its entirety.

Among the findings of the Appeals Court are the following:

Use of the State’s payroll system to collect union dues subsidizes — rather than burdens — speech

Act 10 does not discriminate on the basis of viewpoint

Gov. Scott Walker issued the following statement on the Appeals Court decision: "Today’s court ruling is a victory for Wisconsin taxpayers. The provisions contained in Act 10, which have been upheld in federal court, were vital in balancing Wisconsin’s $3.6 billion budget deficit without increasing taxes, without massive public employee layoffs, and without cuts to programs like Medicaid. With this ruling behind us, we can now focus on the next state budget, which will invest in priorities to move our state forward."

Senate Democratic Leader Chris Larson issued the following statement: “Today’s ruling by the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals is an immense setback for Wisconsin’s middle class families who are already suffering a lack of job creation,” said Senate Democratic Leader Chris Larson. “After half a century of labor progress in Wisconsin, upholding this divisive legislation will only hurt Wisconsin’s working, middle class families. The 7th Circuit’s determination that the calculated protection of political favorites and the targeting of political foes is constitutionally permissible is a sad deterioration of our Wisconsin values.”

Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) released the following statement: “Today’s federal court ruling confirms what we’ve known all along: Act 10 is constitutional. What we’ve seen in this case--and with so many others before it--is that a liberal Dane County judge made a political, not a legal, decision.”

Assembly Democratic Leader Peter Barca (D-Kenosha) released the following statement: "Given the recent focus on bipartisanship, now would be a good opportunity to move away from positions the court acknowledges are likely favoritism and punishment. We must find real solutions the Wisconsin way of sitting down together and rolling up our sleeves to tackle problems with all stakeholders to repair some of the damage that has been done by this law. We are not a state that should have laws in place to settle partisan vendettas."

Attorney General J.B. Van Hollen stated: “For nearly two years, those opposing Act 10 have tried every angle to have it struck down and invalidated. Today’s decision by the Seventh Circuit confirms what I have stated from the beginning. Act 10 is constitutional. While there are no guarantees, it is my hope that this decision will pave the way for resolving any remaining challenges in a manner that supports the legislative decisions made by our elected officials.”

Mary Bell, president of the Wisconsin Education Association Council, said in a statement: “Wisconsin educators are extremely disappointed with the appeals court ruling. What is so abundantly clear is that Act 10 was never about addressing the fiscal needs of the state but instead a ploy to eliminate workers’ rights to have a voice through their union – political payback for citizens who didn’t endorse the governor. This marks a setback, but the fact of the matter is that our members will not give up on their commitment to restoring their rights to negotiate for fair wages and safe working conditions.”

One Wisconsin Now Executive Director Scot Ross released the following statement: "It is extremely disappointing that the result of this court’s majority decision is to continue to allow those with political power to attack the people and their rights to organize for safe working conditions, a more secure economic future and to elect representatives that will fight for them."

