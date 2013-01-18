Winter weather advisory issued for majority of SE WI starting 3 a.m. Sunday

Morales-Rodriguez pleads not guilty to homicide charge

Miguel Rodriguez (1-11-13)

MILWAUKEE (WITI) — The man accused of shooting and killing his teenage sister on Milwaukee’s south side pleads not guilty to a charge of second-degree reckless homicide on Friday, January 18th.

Prosecutors say Miguel Morales-Rodriguez was holding a gun while arguing with his sister, 15-year-old Brendalyz Morales-Rodriguez. They say he pulled the trigger and shot his sister in the head.

Morales-Rodriguez waived his right to a preliminary hearing in court on Friday. He is now bound over for trial. Morales-Rodriguez is due back in court on January 28th. He’s being held in jail with bond set at $200,000.

