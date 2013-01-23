× MCTS says Route 56 to be detoured with Zoo Interchange work

MILWAUKEE (WITI) — Officials with the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) announced on Wednesday, January 23rd that Route 56 (Greenfield Avenue) will detour due to a long term closure of the Greenfield Avenue Bridge over I-894/US45.

Route 56 (Greenfield Avenue) will begin the detour as soon as Greenfield Avenue is closed to through traffic. MCTS has been informed that the work will begin in the early morning on Thursday, January 24th.

Pedestrians needing to travel over the Greenfield Avenue Bridge will not be required to pay a fare when boarding a Route 56 bus at 92nd Street and Greenfield Avenue or on Greenfield Avenue between 101st and 108th Streets. However, if a transfer is requested the passenger must pay full fare. This will begin the same day as the detour begins.

Route 56 Detour routing is as follows:

Eastbound Detour Routing

East on Greenfield Avenue to 101st Street, north to Madison Place, east to 100th Street, north to Schlinger Avenue, east to 92nd Street, south to Greenfield Avenue and east to regular routing.

Westbound Detour Routing

West on Greenfield to 92nd Street, north to Schlinger Avenue, west to 100th Street, south to Madison Place, west to 101st Street, south to Greenfield Avenue and west to regular route.