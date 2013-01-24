× Benjamin Sebena pleads not guilty in murder of wife, Ofc. Jennifer Sebena

MILWAUKEE (WITI) — Benjamin Sebena, the man accused of killing his wife, Wauwatosa Police Officer Jennifer Sebena on Christmas Eve, pleaded not guilty during his arraignment Thursday, January 24th.

Sebena is due back in court March 1st for further proceedings.

On Thursday, January 3rd Sebena waived his right to a preliminary hearing and was ordered to stand trial in the case.

Benjamin Sebena is accused of shooting his wife several times in the face as she left the Wauwatosa Fire Department while on duty early Christmas Eve morning.

Police documents show Benjamin Sebena, a former Marine who was nearly killed in Iraq suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Lawyers say PTSD is strong enough for a defense.

Attorney Jonathan LaVoy says it can be a tough defense case, and says Sebena’s lawyers would need to prove there was no premeditation.

