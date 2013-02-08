Casarez pleads guilty to homicide in MATC stabbing

Ruben Casarez (10-25-12)

MILWAUKEE (WITI) — Ruben Casarez pleaded guilty to first-degree intentional homicide on Friday, February 8th. Casarez fatally stabbed his 24-year-old ex-girlfriend at Milwaukee Area Technical College in September 2012.

Casarez had faced four charges in this case. But on Friday, the court dismissed three of the charges in exchange for the guilty plea to the most serious charge. The three charges dismissed include first-degree reckless injury, violating a domestic abuse injunction and bail jumping.

Casarez will be sentenced on Tuesday, April 2nd.

