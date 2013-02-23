Admirals top Marlies, 3-1

TORONTO (WITI) — Goalie Magnus Hellberg stopped 19 shots to lead the Milwaukee Admirals to a 3-1 win over the Toronto Marlies Saturday.

Hellberg won his fifth straight game. In six February games, Hellberg’s record is 5-0-0 with a goals against average of 1.31 and a save percentage at 95%.

Brad Winchester gave Milwaukee an early lead with his second goal of the season at 1:46 of the first period. Mark Van Guilder skated the puck from behind Toronto’s goal to the left circle and dropped to Anthony Bitetto at the point. Bitetto sidestepped a Marlies defender and found Winchester in the slot for a low shot that beat former Admirals goalie Drew MacIntyre low to the stick side.

Milwaukee’s Daniel Bang scored his fourth goal of the year on a breakaway at 16:28 of the second period to give the Admirals a 2-0 lead. The goal was Bang’s first since Nov. 24, a span of 18 games. Bang has missed 20 games this year due to injury.

Toronto’s Spencer Abbott put his team on the board with a wristshot that clanged off the left post and in past Hellberg at 8:15 of the third period.

Taylor Beck added an empty-net power play goal, assisted by Winchester, with 49 seconds left in regulation to ice the win for Milwaukee.

The Admirals four-game road trip continues Sunday in Hamilton with a 2pm faceoff against the Bulldogs. Milwaukee returns to the BMO Harris Bradley Center Friday, Mar 1 against Grand Rapids.

 

 

