Accused drunk driver slams into Milwaukee police squad downtown

MILWAUKEE (WITI) -- Milwaukee police say the driver of an SUV was intoxicated when that person slammed into a squad near Highland and Water early Sunday, February 24th.

A 33-year-old 11-year MPD veteran officer was performing traffic control around 3:00 a.m. near Water and Highland when a 1994 Chevy Silverado K1500 struck the squad broadside.

Police say the officer was taken to Froedtert Hospital where he was treated and released.

A 22-year-old West Allis man who was driving the pickup truck was not injured. He was arrested for causing injury by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle and charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

