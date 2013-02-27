Fresh snow creates winter wonderland of fun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE (WITI) -- While the fresh snow is a problem for some, it's pure fun for others. That was definitely the case for dozens of kids who gathered at a hill near the Mitchell Park Domes on Wednesday, February 25th.

The kids who came to the hill were not playing hookie. They were enjoying a snow day -- and coming up with creative ways to go down the hill and even wipe out.

This was the first time Quinette Walters took his children sledding. But they had a problem -- they had no sleds. Instead of passing on sledding, they got creative and used the tops of their storage lids.

"So we in the basement scrambling for the lids and stuff, I'm like, here they go, let's go get your boots," said Walters.

Others who were at the sled hill used laundry baskets, saucers and even the more tradition tub sleds. Everyone agreed on one thing, this was some of the best fun they've had in a long time.

