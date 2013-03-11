Meeting on molybdenum in groundwater to be held

UNION GROVE (WITI) — The second informational meeting for the public on molybdenum in southeast Wisconsin groundwater will be held by the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) on March 11th in Union Grove.

The meeting will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Union Grove Elementary School, 1745 Milldrum Street.

Residents are invited to attend anytime between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., and the meeting will be in an open house format. Tables will be set up for residents to talk to local and state officials about health issues, testing their wells and how to treat well water for elevated levels of molybdenum.

A new DNR web page on molybdenum is now available that helps explain how residents can get health information on molybdenum and how to access well testing and treatment options. Visitors are encouraged to sign up for the agency’s GovDelivery list to receive email updates on meetings and other information.

