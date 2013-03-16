Boy Scouts collect over 147,000 pounds of food in annual food drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENDALE (WITI) -- The annual Boy Scout food drive has wrapped up for another year.

This year, the Boy Scouts collected more than 147,000 pounds of food.

"Later this week the food will start going out to all of the programs that rely on feeding america for food. And there is over 1,000 programs. That includes meal programs and pantries that receive food from our food bank," Feeding America Communication Director Gina Styer said.

During the food drive, more than 5,000 Boy Scouts in Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha Counties went door-to-door, hanging bags.

It was part of a partnership between the Boy Scouts and Feeding America. The organizations asked people to fill the bags with non-perishable food items. The bags were collected on Saturday, March 23rd.

"It's really satisfying knowing that you've helped a lot of people," Boy Scout Tyler Genz said.

The food will help more than 30,000 people in eastern Wisconsin.

"We've seen about a 34% increase in our distribution in the last two years. We feel it's very indicative of the need that's out there right now," Styer said.

Those still looking to donate can make a donation at participating Pick 'N Save stores through April 7th.