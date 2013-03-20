Chef Feker brings a taste of spring with his split pea soup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Feker bringing a taste of spring to Real Milwaukee with his split pea soup.

IL MITO’S FAMOUS SPLIT PEA SOUP

Ingredients

• 1 Cup Dry split peas (soaked overnight in 4 cups water then strained)

• 4 Cup Fresh Peas

• 2 medium onions diced

• 1 Cup loosely pack basil leaves

• 1/2 Cup loosely pack sage leaves

• 1/2 pound butter cut in cubes

• 8 Cups chicken stock

• 1 Cup heavy Cream

• 4 pieces bacon crisped

• Grated Parmesan cheese

• Croutons

• Salt and white pepper

• Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Directions

1. In a large pot over medium heat cook the onions with the butter.

2. When the onions have become translucent add the fresh herbs. Cook the herbs with the onions just until fragrant.

3. Add the dry split peas and the chicken stock. Bring the stock to a simmer and cook slowly until the peas are cooked all the way through.

4. Add the fresh peas to the simmering liquid and cook until just tender.

5. When the fresh peas are tender puree the soup. While you are pureeing the soup add the heavycream in a slow and steady drizzle. When the soup is silky in appearance stop pureeing. If it is too thick add a little more stock.

6. Bring the soup back to a low simmer and season with salt and white pepper.

7. Serve garnished with crispy bacon, Parmesan cheese, and croutons.

8. Drizzle with extra virgin olive oil and serve with some ware ciabatta as I do at IL MITO.