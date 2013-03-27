× FOX6 Web Fix: Baby born in UK tips scales at 15 lbs. 7 oz.

BRISTOL, U.K. (WITI) — Baby George King was born six weeks ago to his parents Jade and Ryan. Because no one knew he would be so big, his parents said it was a struggle to deliver him.

George went without oxygen for five minutes — and he was given a 10% chance of survival. He was later transferred to St Michael’s Hospital in Bristol but allowed home four-and-a-half weeks.

Baby George is doing fine today.

According to the Guinness World Records, Ann Bates gave birth to the biggest newborn ever, in 1879 in Ohio, when her baby weighed in at a whopping 23 pounds, 12 ounces. He died within a day. But a 22-pound, 8-ounce baby born in Italy, in 1955, survived.