Fired Rutgers University coach to get $100K bonus

(CNN) — Rutgers University will pay former basketball coach Mike Rice — fired this week over a video that showed him shoving and berating players — a $100,000 bonus for “longevity” as called for in his contract, Rutgers athletic department spokesman Jason Baum said Thursday.

“The details of his severance package are still being discussed,” Baum said.

Rice was fired Wednesday after ESPN broadcast a video — which the network said shows excerpts of practice sessions shot between 2010 and 2012– in which the coach berated, shoved and threw basketballs at players.

“You f**king fairy … you’re a f**king fa**ot,” Rice appears to say during one session depicted on the video.

Rice had just ended his third year as the Scarlet Knights’ coach with a record of 44-51, and was under contract through the 2014-2015 season. He came to Rutgers from Robert Morris University, where he had a 73-31 record, taking the team to the NCAA basketball tournament twice.

His 2012 salary was $655,470.55, including $300,000 in base pay, according to News 12 New Jersey, which cited public records.