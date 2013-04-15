Justin Williams checks out One Sports Lounge in the Third Ward

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video The Bucks are headed to the playoffs -- and if you want to watch the games in style you may want to check out One Sports Lounge. Justin Williams joins FOX6 WakeUp with a behind the scenes look. Please enable Javascript to watch this video Please enable Javascript to watch this video Please enable Javascript to watch this video Filed in: Interviews Topics: Justin Williams Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Email

