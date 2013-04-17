× Heavy rains prompt MMSD to initiate combined sewage treatment

MILWAUKEE (WITI) — Heavy rains prompted the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District (MMSD) to take emergency action on Wednesday afternoon, April 17th in order to prevent combined sewer overflows and basement backups.

According to its website, MMSD initiated combined sewage treatment at the Jones Island Water Reclamation Facility at approximately 3 p.m.

