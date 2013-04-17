LIVE: Vigil for fallen DPW worker Bryan Rodriguez held at City Hall
Heavy rains prompt MMSD to initiate combined sewage treatment

Posted 4:52 pm, April 17, 2013, by , Updated at 08:58PM, April 17, 2013
MILWAUKEE (WITI) — Heavy rains prompted the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District (MMSD) to take emergency action on Wednesday afternoon, April 17th in order to prevent combined sewer overflows and basement backups.

According to its website, MMSD initiated combined sewage treatment at the Jones Island Water Reclamation Facility at approximately 3 p.m.

CLICK HERE to view the MMSD storm update website

