× 20 new bands for Harley-Davidson 110th announced

MILWAUKEE (WITI) – The entertainment line-up for the Harley-Davidson 110th Anniversary roars on as 20 new bands have signed on to the existing slate of acts playing in Milwaukee over Labor Day Weekend.

In all, more than 60 bands will take to the Festival Stages of Milwaukee’s Henry Maier Festival Park (Summerfest Grounds) Thursday, Aug. 29, through Sunday, Sept.1, 2013.

Bands added to the Festival Stage schedule include Blackberry Smoke, Yellowcard, Bret Michaels, Cowboy Mouth, Alejandro Escovedo, Chevy Metal, Uncle Lucius, The Delta Saints, JD McPherson, Chasin Mason, Deja Vu, RX Bandits and JJ Grey & MOFRO. These join previously announced headliners Aerosmith, Toby Keith and Kid Rock. Separate tickets are required for the headliners, who will perform at the adjacent Marcus Amphitheater.

There are two 110th Anniversary ticket packages for sale at www.h-d.com/110tickets – each includes:

The opportunity to participate in a special pre-sale for all three headlining performances.

The pre-sale begins Monday, April 29, and is only open to all those who purchase 110th Anniversary Celebration ticket packs before April 19.

A free download of the official 110th Anniversary event app on your mobile device or smartphone and a map of historic Harley-Davidson sites in Milwaukee.

Access to the Summerfest Grounds Thursday, Friday and Saturday where Harley-Davidson will feature an eclectic mix of Festival Stage performers. The 20-plus new acts announced today join high-profile performers such as ZZ Top, Katey Sagal & The Forest Rangers, Dropkick Murphys, Lupe Fiasco, Common, Brantley Gilbert, Doobie Brothers, Buckcherry, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, The Gaslight Anthem, Sublime with Rome and Halestorm.

“What a line up – with headliners Toby Keith on Thursday, Aerosmith Friday, Kid Rock Saturday, as well as 60-plus additional Festival Stage performers all weekend long,” said Mark-Hans Richer, Chief Marketing Officer at Harley-Davidson. “Everything is all but guaranteed to sell out. To qualify for the headliner pre-sale, we’re encouraging fans to act fast and buy their 110th Anniversary Celebration ticket packs now before Friday’s deadline.”

Additional 110th Anniversary Celebration activities in Milwaukee include fan-organized rides, a massive parade, activities at the Harley-Davidson Museum, parties at participating Harley-Davidson dealerships and street parties around the city.

The Harley-Davidson 110th Anniversary is a year-long, global celebration connecting millions of Harley-Davidson fans united by a common bond and shared passion for freedom, self-expression and epic adventure. Included in the official 110th Anniversary calendar are 12 different 110th Anniversary experiences that Harley-Davidson will bring to existing motorcycle events in global markets through September 2013. The events span 11 countries on six continents and are capped by two main celebration events in Rome, Italy, in June 2013 and Milwaukee during Labor Day weekend.

Harley-Davidson fans are invited to learn more about the 110th Anniversary and join the celebration online where they can share videos, images and experiences on Facebook, Twitter with the hashtag #HD110, and at www.h-d.com/110.