Timeline: How the chase of bombing suspects developed

Posted 10:18 am, April 19, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

(CNN) — Developments in the Boston Marathon bombings investigation have come quickly since the release of the photos of the suspects:

Thursday

5 p.m. — The FBI releases pictures of two male suspects they are seeking in connection with the Boston Marathon bombings.

Late Thursday — A robbery is reported at a 7/11 convenience store, not long after the FBI released images of the suspects.

11 p.m. — Police respond to a call on the campus of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where university police officer Sean Collier was shot. He died from his injuries.

Friday

Early hours — The two suspects allegedly hijacked a car at gunpoint in Cambridge, Massachusetts, taking the driver as a hostage.

Early hours — The hostage is released at a gas station.

Early hours –As officers began to chase, the suspects threw explosives and fired shots at the officers. Officers fired back, striking a man, who was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Early hours — Another policeman, transit officer Richard H. Donohue Jr., was shot and wounded.

1 a.m. — Dozens of police rush into the Watertown, Massachusetts, area.

2 a.m. — Police begin ordering residents in Watertown to turn off their cell phones

7 a.m. — At least 12 universities and colleges, along with Boston Public Schools and Cambridge Public Schools announce they will be closed for the day due to police activity.

8 a.m. — Sources identify the dead suspect as Tamerlan Tsarnaev, 26, and the suspect on the run as his brother Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, 19.

8 a.m. — Boston-area residents are asked by authorities to stay inside as the manhunt continues for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.

9 a.m. — The slain suspect, Tamerlan Tsarnaev, was wearing explosives and an explosive trigger when his body was recovered, a source briefed on the investigation tells CNN.

