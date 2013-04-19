× Timeline: How the chase of bombing suspects developed

(CNN) — Developments in the Boston Marathon bombings investigation have come quickly since the release of the photos of the suspects:

Thursday

5 p.m. — The FBI releases pictures of two male suspects they are seeking in connection with the Boston Marathon bombings.

Late Thursday — A robbery is reported at a 7/11 convenience store, not long after the FBI released images of the suspects.

11 p.m. — Police respond to a call on the campus of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where university police officer Sean Collier was shot. He died from his injuries.

Friday

Early hours — The two suspects allegedly hijacked a car at gunpoint in Cambridge, Massachusetts, taking the driver as a hostage.

Early hours — The hostage is released at a gas station.

Early hours –As officers began to chase, the suspects threw explosives and fired shots at the officers. Officers fired back, striking a man, who was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Early hours — Another policeman, transit officer Richard H. Donohue Jr., was shot and wounded.

1 a.m. — Dozens of police rush into the Watertown, Massachusetts, area.

2 a.m. — Police begin ordering residents in Watertown to turn off their cell phones

7 a.m. — At least 12 universities and colleges, along with Boston Public Schools and Cambridge Public Schools announce they will be closed for the day due to police activity.

8 a.m. — Sources identify the dead suspect as Tamerlan Tsarnaev, 26, and the suspect on the run as his brother Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, 19.

8 a.m. — Boston-area residents are asked by authorities to stay inside as the manhunt continues for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.

9 a.m. — The slain suspect, Tamerlan Tsarnaev, was wearing explosives and an explosive trigger when his body was recovered, a source briefed on the investigation tells CNN.