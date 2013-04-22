Man arrested for filing false armed robbery report at US Bank

LIVE: Authorities hold news conference after mass shooting at Aurora manufacturing facility
GRAFTON (WITI) — 19-year-old Deonte Jones was arrested Thursday, April 18th for obstructing an officer and filing a false armed robbery police report.

According to officials, Grafton police received a report of a robbery in the parking lot at the Grafton US Bank branch Monday, April 15th. The report claimed a Sheboygan couple was robbed of $5,000.

However, a review of the security video from the US Bank determined that the armed robbery never occurred. A subsequent, interview with Jones confirmed that the armed robbery report was false.

Jones was arrested by Grafton police April 18th for obstructing an officer and for filing a false police report, which is a Class A misdemeanor.

