Man arrested for filing false armed robbery report at US Bank

GRAFTON (WITI) — 19-year-old Deonte Jones was arrested Thursday, April 18th for obstructing an officer and filing a false armed robbery police report.

According to officials, Grafton police received a report of a robbery in the parking lot at the Grafton US Bank branch Monday, April 15th. The report claimed a Sheboygan couple was robbed of $5,000.

However, a review of the security video from the US Bank determined that the armed robbery never occurred. A subsequent, interview with Jones confirmed that the armed robbery report was false.

Jones was arrested by Grafton police April 18th for obstructing an officer and for filing a false police report, which is a Class A misdemeanor.