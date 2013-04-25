Tony hangs at Nana's Sushi for National Take our Daughter and Sons to Work Day.
Tony enjoys food, hanging with kids at Nana’s Sushi
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
James Gandolfini’s son Michael Gandolfini cast as Tony Soprano in ‘Sopranos’ prequel movie
-
‘Creeping, crawling, flying:’ Tony ‘The Bug Whisperer’ talks about his upcoming show at Discovery World
-
Governor Evers orders flags at half-staff in honor of fallen MPD officer
-
Governor Tony Evers says he is directing review of Foxconn air permits
-
‘It’s a great model:’ Gov. Evers celebrates workforce development programs in Milwaukee
-
-
Governor Tony Evers wants to emphasize entrepreneurs, innovators
-
‘The Sopranos’ cast debates show’s ending on 20th anniversary
-
Wisconsin Assembly Republicans outline priorities to Gov. Tony Evers
-
State Rep. Peter Barca officially resigns to join Tony Evers cabinet
-
Gov. Walker to live in downtown Milwaukee after leaving office
-
-
Governor-elect Tony Evers announces more cabinet secretaries
-
Governor-elect Tony Evers names picks for Transportation, Agriculture, Insurance
-
Tennessee father diagnosed with human form of mad cow disease