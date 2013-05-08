Dashcam video released from West Allis police chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST ALLIS (WITI) -- Dashcam video has been released of a police chase and crash that occurred on May 2nd near 76th and Washington in West Allis.

The squad car dashcam video shows a cloud of dust and debris.

A 27-year-old West Allis man was thrown from the vehicle, and seriously injured.

According to authorities, officers were alerted to a verbal altercation between motorists that began in the area of 62nd & W. Greenfield Avenue shortly after 1 a.m.

During the verbal altercation, it was reported that threats were made.

Officers located the suspect vehicle in the 1500 block of S. 76th St. An officer attempted to pull the vehicle over and the suspect vehicle fled at a high rate of speed northbound on S. 76th St.

After fleeing the scene, the motorist struck a fire hydrant, several trees and rolled over ejecting the driver in the 1100 block of S. 76th St.

"It was bad. The roof was completely torn off, no doors, airbags all exploded. He was laid out. They were trying to keep him conscious. They were trying to keep him awake, telling him, 'Stay awake, stay awake. Ambulance is on its way,'" said neighbor Eloy Salas.

The man was taken to the hospital and was listed in serious condition. The man was the lone occupant of the vehicle at the time if the crash.

It took crews several hours to clear the scene. Throughout the day, neighbors were cleaning up shattered glass on steps and pavement.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney is not pursing criminal charges, but the man received numerous citations, including his first OWI.