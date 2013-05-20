Looking for a way to help? Donate to Milwaukee Police Association Fallen Heroes, Inc.

Off-duty Waukesha Co. Sheriff’s Detective arrested for OWI

Posted 6:26 pm, May 20, 2013, by , Updated at 08:40PM, May 20, 2013
WAUKESHA (WITI) — Waukesha County Sheriff’s officials say a Sheriff’s Detective was arrested on May 5th for an OWI.

The detective is not being identified at this time, but Sheriff’s officials say he has 23 years of service with the Sheriff’s Department, and was off-duty at the time of the incident.

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department has initiated an internal investigation into this matter.

The detective has been reassigned to administrative duties pending the outcome of the investigation.

