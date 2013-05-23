Dignitaries to mark grand opening of $33 million data center

MILWAUKEE (WITI) -- Governor Walker, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and other dignitaries will mark the official grand opening of Milwaukee’s first wholesale, Tier III, carrier neutral data center Thursday, May 23rd.
The $33 million data center known as Data Holdings is equal to or better than any facility built in the largest metro areas in the US and represents a significant milestone for Southeast Wisconsin economic and technology development.
The two-story, 46,000 square-foot Data Holdings data center was developed by the Potawatomi Business Development Corporation (PBDC), the economic diversification arm of the Forest County Potawatomi.
Besides the Governor and Mayor, other speakers include Pepi Randolph, CEO, Potawatomi Business Development Corporation; Chairman Gus Frank, Forest County Potawatomi Community; and Alderman Willie Hines (invited), City of Milwaukee, Common Council President.
Details about the Data Center:
- Data centers are specially constructed buildings with abundant electrical power and Internet bandwidth and are staffed by information technology (IT) specialists. Based on their design and utility service, they are classified by Tiers I through IV, with IV being the most stringent standard.
- Until now businesses dependent on huge datasets, managed and cloud services, and growing amounts of ‘big data’ could only find the level and scale of technology needed in large metropolitan cities.
- The Data Holding's facility differs from hosting or colocation services currently available in Milwaukee, because clients place their own equipment in their private, dedicated suites and operate the IT portion themselves and no longer have to concern themselves with investing in and running their own facility.
- The facility provides tenants a cost-effective, flexible, secure and highly reliable IT facility for primary data center and secondary disaster recovery data center needs. Additionally, Data Holdings’ proximity to Illinois makes the data center attractive to businesses in Chicago and Northern Illinois.
- Vernon Hills, Ill.-based CDW, a leading provider of technology solutions, is Data Holdings first major tenant. The Milwaukee Institute, a non-profit information technology organization that provides cloud-based-technical computing systems, plans to locate its third high performance computer at Data Holdings in the fourth quarter of 2013. Data Holdings will also support the technology infrastructure for the FCP’s Milwaukee-area business and tribal government operations.
- PBDC has applied for U.S. Green Building Council LEED Silver certification for the data center. Data Holdings includes a high efficiency chilled water system to provide tenants with year-round free-cooling when ambient conditions are suitable and an ultra-efficient power usage.