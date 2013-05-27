× Fire officials respond to scene of shed fire in Town of Lyndon

SHEBOYGAN CO. (WITI) — The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center received a 911 call regarding a shed fire located at W5102 CTH F, in the Town of Lyndon late on Sunday, May 26th.

The building was a pole-barn styled structure approximately 30’ X 40” in size.

No injuries were reported.

Waldo Fire Department was dispatched to the scene along with Sheboygan Sheriff’s deputies.

Other responding fire departments were: Adell, Beechwood, Cascade, Oostburg, Plymouth, Random Lake, City of Sheboygan Falls, Town of Sheboygan Falls, and Silver Creek. Additionally, the Sheboygan County Fire Investigation Team was also dispatched.

No additional details have been released at this time — including the cause of the fire or the amount of damage sustained.