Man struck by bus after attempting to retrieve turtle from roadway

WAUKESHA (WITI) — Waukesha County Sheriff’s officials say a 70-year-old Eagle man was struck by a school bus, while in the roadway trying to remove a turtle.

The man was taken to the hospital, but is expected to be okay.

It happened on Highway 59, just west of Antique Lane in the Town of Eagle.

Sheriff’s officials say the man pulled his car onto the shoulder of the road, exited his vehicle and walked into the roadway to attempt to remove a turtle in the road.

A 49-year-old bus driver slowed down when he saw the man cross the road, but as he returned to his vehicle, he did not see the bus and stepped out in front of it — according to officials. Witnesses said the bus was traveling no more than 15 miles-per-hour when it struck the man.

The bus, owned by Illinois Central Truck Leasing was carrying 49 children, three teachers and two parents who were on a planned field trip.

No one on the bus was injured — and the turtle survived the incident.