Police seek suspect in armed robbery of Domino’s Pizza

MILWAUKEE (WITI) — Milwaukee Police are seeking information on the suspect responsible for the June 10th armed robbery that happened at the Domino’s Pizza located at 719 W. Wisconsin Avenue.

The suspect entered the restaurant shortly after 11 p.m. He displayed a handgun and demanded money.

The suspect then removed money from the cash drawer and fled on foot.

The suspect is described as a black male, 35-40 years-old, 5’6″ tall, 150 pounds, long back hair pulled into a pony tail, wearing a dark grey jacket and dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360.