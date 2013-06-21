Standoff at Shorewood apartment complex ends peacefully

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHOREWOOD (WITI) -- Ten outside agencies responded to a call outside an apartment complex in the 3500 block of Oakland Ave. in Shorewood Friday afternoon, June 21st.

Upon arrival, no one answered the door or telephone. Officers attempted to persuade the the individuals to come out, eventually requesting the Milwaukee County Sheriff's SWAT team to assist with entry into the apartment.

Residents of the building were told to leave by authorities who said the situation was not safe.

"They knocked on my door and said the situation next door has reached a point where it is dangerous, so you should leave," said one witness.

Other residents of the building say they're not surprised about what happened.

"It's not the first time that's been going on here. The police were called like three weeks ago," said Thomas Norkus.

The situation ended peacefully after a man called police and asked what he should do to resolve the situation. Police told him to come out of his apartment with his hands up, which is what he did.

Two people, a man and a woman, were taken into custody.

