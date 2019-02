× We Energies reports 1000 customers without power system wide

SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN (WITI) — We Energies has reported about 1000 customers without power “system wide” Friday, June 21st due to storms that are passing through the area.

About 316 outages have been reported in Brown Deer, 147 in Caledonia, 243 in West Allis and 22 in the Town of Lisbon.

