Looking for a way to help? Donate to Milwaukee Police Association Fallen Heroes, Inc.

Racine man accused of striking rescue worker in face

Posted 5:07 pm, June 26, 2013, by , Updated at 08:20PM, June 26, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Jacob Sawisky

Jacob Sawisky

Jacob Sawisky

RACINE (WITI) ­– A 25-year-old Racine man is charged with felony battery to an emergency rescue worker.

Jacob Sawisky was sent to the Wheaton Franciscan Emergency Hospital in Racine for treatment after being arrested on September 9, 2012.

The criminal complaint indicates Sawisky then kicked an emergency rescue worker in the face while the worker was preparing him for a straight catheter.

According to witnesses, Sawisky was ‘out of control’ and had to be restrained to the hospital bed with handcuffs.

If convicted Sawisky could face a fine of up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Sawisky is due back in court for his preliminary hearing on Thursday, July 11th.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.