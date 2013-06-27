Looking for a way to help? Donate to Milwaukee Police Association Fallen Heroes, Inc.

Chip enjoys the great outdoors at the Hunger Task Force farm

Posted 10:15 am, June 27, 2013, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Chip checks out the renovated hayloft, farm equipment and garden at the Hunger Task Force Farm.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.