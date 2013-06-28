× Woman indicted in mailing of ricin-laced letters to Obama, Bloomberg

(CNN) — A Texas woman has been indicted and charged with mailing ricin-laced letters to President Obama and New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, a U.S. attorney’s office in Texas said Friday.

She is Shannon Guess Richardson. The three-count indictment said she allegedly mailed three threatening letters around May 20 to Obama, Bloomberg, and Mark Glaze — director of Mayors Against Illegal Guns

Richardson was arrested on June 7 in Mt. Pleasant, Texas, and has been detained since that time. If convicted, Richardson faces up to five years in federal prison on each charge.