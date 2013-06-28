Looking for a way to help? Donate to Milwaukee Police Association Fallen Heroes, Inc.

Woman indicted in mailing of ricin-laced letters to Obama, Bloomberg

Posted 1:54 pm, June 28, 2013, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

(CNN) — A Texas woman has been indicted and charged with mailing ricin-laced letters to President Obama and New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, a U.S. attorney’s office in Texas said Friday.

She is Shannon Guess Richardson. The three-count indictment said she allegedly mailed three threatening letters around May 20 to Obama, Bloomberg, and Mark Glaze — director of Mayors Against Illegal Guns

Richardson was arrested on June 7 in Mt. Pleasant, Texas, and has been detained since that time. If convicted, Richardson faces up to five years in federal prison on each charge.

