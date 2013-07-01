Looking for a way to help? Donate to Milwaukee Police Association Fallen Heroes, Inc.

Starbucks testing fountain soda at two of its stores

Posted 3:43 pm, July 1, 2013, by , Updated at 07:39PM, July 1, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

ATLANTA/AUSTIN (WITI) — Starbucks is expanding into the world of fountain soda!

According to the Wall Street Journal, the coffee giant began testing handcrafted sodas in Atlanta and Austin, Texas stores last week.

Root beer, ginger ale and lemon ale are some of the new drink flavors, made by baristas with a carbonation machine.

Prices range from $2.45 to $3.45.

A Starbucks spokeswoman says it’s too soon to tell whether the drinks will be offered beyond the Austin and Atlanda test stores.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.