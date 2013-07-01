× Starbucks testing fountain soda at two of its stores

ATLANTA/AUSTIN (WITI) — Starbucks is expanding into the world of fountain soda!

According to the Wall Street Journal, the coffee giant began testing handcrafted sodas in Atlanta and Austin, Texas stores last week.

Root beer, ginger ale and lemon ale are some of the new drink flavors, made by baristas with a carbonation machine.

Prices range from $2.45 to $3.45.

A Starbucks spokeswoman says it’s too soon to tell whether the drinks will be offered beyond the Austin and Atlanda test stores.